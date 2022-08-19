Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Decreased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.