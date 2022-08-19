Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $127,145.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MSI opened at $256.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

