Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $127,145.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Motorola Solutions Price Performance
NYSE MSI opened at $256.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
Featured Stories
