Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target Cut to $0.60

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $0.60 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Motorsport Games Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.46. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 230.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Further Reading

