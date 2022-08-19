Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.78% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $4,392,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAG opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.