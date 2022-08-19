MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

MTYFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTYFF opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

