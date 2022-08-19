MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

MTYFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTYFF opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.