MVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.76. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,934. The company has a market capitalization of $425.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.93. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MVBF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MVB Financial to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of MVB Financial to $43.00 in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.