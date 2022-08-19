MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CFO Sells $705,865.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MYR Group Stock Down 0.0 %

MYR Group stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.10.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 72.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

