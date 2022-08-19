MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. MYR Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 3.75% of MYR Group worth $59,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $705,865.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $376,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,507 shares of company stock worth $1,129,577. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

MYR Group stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.67. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.10. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

