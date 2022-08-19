NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.99

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.99 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 38.74 ($0.47). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 37.90 ($0.46), with a volume of 97,840 shares trading hands.

NAHL Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.30. The company has a market cap of £17.19 million and a P/E ratio of 107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

