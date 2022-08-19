National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

National Vision Price Performance

EYE stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Vision by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 1,232.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

