Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Issues Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $12.70 on Friday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.19 million, a PE ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 431.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 194,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVGS. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

