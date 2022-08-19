Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $7.07

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $6.71. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 7,174 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.
The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.04.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
