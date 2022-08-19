Neoteric (NTRC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Neoteric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the dollar. Neoteric has a total market cap of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00788259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Neoteric

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Buying and Selling Neoteric

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using U.S. dollars.

