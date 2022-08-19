NestEGG Coin (EGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,059.88

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $9,059.88 and approximately $17.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146942 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

