Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT Raised to CHF 130 at Societe Generale

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from CHF 123 to CHF 130 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.4 %

NSRGY stock opened at $122.17 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

