NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 84.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in NetEase by 47.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About NetEase



NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

