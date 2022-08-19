Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Reduced by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.57. The stock had a trading volume of 117,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

