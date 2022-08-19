Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 393,080 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 393,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 158,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 155,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKY traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. 3,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,133. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

