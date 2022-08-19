Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $32.79 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 578,060 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises 2.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Tower Semiconductor worth $32,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,551 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,658,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after buying an additional 380,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.99. 2,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,155. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

