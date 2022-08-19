Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $46.40 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,613 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 60,455 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up about 3.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.66% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $46,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. 3,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

