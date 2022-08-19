Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 34,370 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the quarter. Medifast accounts for about 2.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Medifast worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Medifast by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Medifast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.83. 557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,488. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.18 and a 1 year high of $239.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

