Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 101,600 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.68% of ModivCare worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ModivCare to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.05. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $211.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $103.65.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

