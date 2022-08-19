Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 15,465 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. OSI Systems comprises about 2.6% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $38,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.62. 1,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,585. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

