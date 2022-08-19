Newscrypto Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.67 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 94.9% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00787398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

