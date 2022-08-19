Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $200.34 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.