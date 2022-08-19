Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research to $240.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $200.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.08.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,739. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

