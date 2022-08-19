Nextdoor (KIND) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nextdoor to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nextdoor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Nextdoor Competitors 678 3654 8929 253 2.65

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of 4.55, indicating a potential upside of 32.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 44.86%. Given Nextdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

55.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million -$95.32 million -3.95 Nextdoor Competitors $7.89 billion $2.08 billion 14.28

Nextdoor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49% Nextdoor Competitors -154.80% -19.48% -6.59%

Risk & Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextdoor competitors beat Nextdoor on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

