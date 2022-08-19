Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

EFRTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $8.23 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

