NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE opened at $224.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.86. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

Get NICE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of NICE by 668.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.