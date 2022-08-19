NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.33-7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.00.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.94. 341,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.71 and its 200-day moving average is $213.86. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 62.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

