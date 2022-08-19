NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.33-7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.00.

NICE Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.94. 341,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.71 and its 200-day moving average is $213.86. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 62.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

