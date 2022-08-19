Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

