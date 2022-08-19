Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 146,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 73,417 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE KEY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

