Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

