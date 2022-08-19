Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,933 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.19% of Energy Recovery worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $9,541,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 449,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 57,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $316,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,236 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

