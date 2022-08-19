Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Match Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,416,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 203.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

