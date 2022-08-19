Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $322,000 Investment in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Real Good Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGF. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at $365,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Good Food Price Performance

NASDAQ RGF opened at $6.83 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 3,329.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

