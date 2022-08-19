Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 4,842 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $439.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.