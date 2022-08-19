Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $601,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after buying an additional 884,079 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,899,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,837,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after purchasing an additional 929,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,505,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,467,000 after buying an additional 191,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
