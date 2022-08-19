NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $116.01 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

