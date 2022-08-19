Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.96. 2,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,770. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.27 and its 200 day moving average is $304.72.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

