Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. The company has a market cap of $448.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

