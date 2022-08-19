Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $30.10 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 29,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 462,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 75,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 447,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,663,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

