Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $8.91 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $72.52. 379,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $75.26.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.