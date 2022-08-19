Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.66. 17,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,763. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

