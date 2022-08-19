Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 15,170 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.92. 10,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,963. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $148.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

