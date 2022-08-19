Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. 95,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,360,335. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

