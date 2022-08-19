Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the period. Assurant makes up approximately 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $27,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.36. 3,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.36. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

