Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 549,693 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,309,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.4 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

