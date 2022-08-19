Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 420,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,870. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 671,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

