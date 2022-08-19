Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 73,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,856 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.82.

Nomura Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

